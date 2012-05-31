ITU Issues New 3DTV Recommendations

After collaboration with a number of industry experts, broadcasters and regulators, the International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) has issued suggested standards or recommendations that will provide the 3D TV industry with new tools for improving programming and the viewing experience.

The new recommendations have been submitted for accelerated approval, the ITU reported.

The ITU-R recommendations focus on 3DTV program production and broadcasting for 720p and the 1080i/p HDTV environments as well as digital interfaces used in studios for 3DTV program production, and on the general requirements for 3DTV.

ITU-R Study Group 6 also agreed on a recommendation for the methods to evaluate the quality of 3DTV images in terms of picture quality, depth, and comfort levels.

In a statement, David Wood, chairman of ITU-R Working Party 6C (WP 6C), noted that "these recommendations will be of great value to those who make and distribute 3DTV programs today and in the future. They will make the 3DTV world more comfortable for the media community, and will surely encourage the success and further development of 3DTV."

A YouTube interview with Christoph Dosch, chairman of ITU-R Study Group 6 on 3DTV and UHDTV can be found here.