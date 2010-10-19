ITU: 2 Billion People Online By Year's End

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU)

predicts that by the end of the year, 2 billion people will be online,

an increase of 600 million in just the past year and double the number of only

five years ago.

According to a just-released statistical analysis,

home Internet worldwide has increased from 1.4 billion to almost

1.6 billion in the last year. There still remains a huge regional gap, with

Europe at 65% penetration and Africa at 9.6%, obviously a factor of

geography as well as other issues. The Americas, which are listed together,

are at 55%.

The FCC's drive for mobile broadband as a way to

boost that deployment becomes clearer with the ITU prediction that by

the end of the year, there will be an estimated 5.3 billion cell phone

subscriptions worldwide.

Making the point that higher download speeds are a

growing requisite of accessing online content, ITU points out

that at 256 kbps, it takes over 34 hours to download a "high quality"

movie, and over four hours at 2 Mbps, 53 minutes and change at

10 Mbps, and only a little over five minutes at 100 Mbps.

It also pointed to the price gap and the fact that

it cost six times more per month for broadband in a developing

country than in a developed one.

The report can be accessed here.