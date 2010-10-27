It's 'Showtime Anytime' With Comcast

Premium cable network Showtime will jump into the TV Everywhere area

with the launch this month of its subscriber-authentication based

Showtime Anytime broadband video-streaming service.

The network has signed Comcast

as its first affiliate for the service, which will allow consumers to

access current and previous episodes of popular Showtime original series

like Dexter, Weeds and Nurse Jackie, as well as more than 100 movie titles like The Hurt Locker and the Twilight films, according to Matt Blank, chairman and CEO for Showtime.

Subscribers will be able to access the service via ShowtimeAnytime.com

site, which will launch later this year, or through their cable

operator's TV Everywhere portal. Comcast subscribers can currently

access the service now through Xfinity TV's online service at xfinitytv.com. The network said it is currently talking to other providers about securing deals for the site.

Dexter on Showtime Anytime