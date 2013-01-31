iStreamPlanet, Ooyala Partner On Streaming

iStreamPlanet has announced a partnership with

Ooyala to provide multiscreen, live linear streaming services for content

owners, aggregators, and distributors.





As

part of the alliance, iStreamPlanet's live streaming workflow services have

been integrated with Ooyala's platform to provide a complete live streaming

offering.





"Our

combined solutions enable broadcasters of all sizes, including current joint

customers like Pac-12, to take advantage of the growing demand for live,

streaming video on connected devices," noted Chris Carper, VP of business

development at iStreamPlanet in a statement.





The

agreement will also help the companies capitalize on the rapidly growing

consumption of live video streams on mobile devices.





"In

the latest Ooyala Video Index, we see that live video viewing on mobile devices

continues to grow rapidly, up more than 100 percent from the previous

quarter," noted Chris Wong, senior VP of business development for Ooyala,

in a statement. "With the market moving in this direction, our customers

are ready to move into live video and live linear channels to grow their

audience size and increase engagement across mobile platforms."



