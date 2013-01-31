iStreamPlanet, Ooyala Partner On Streaming
iStreamPlanet has announced a partnership with
Ooyala to provide multiscreen, live linear streaming services for content
owners, aggregators, and distributors.
As
part of the alliance, iStreamPlanet's live streaming workflow services have
been integrated with Ooyala's platform to provide a complete live streaming
offering.
"Our
combined solutions enable broadcasters of all sizes, including current joint
customers like Pac-12, to take advantage of the growing demand for live,
streaming video on connected devices," noted Chris Carper, VP of business
development at iStreamPlanet in a statement.
The
agreement will also help the companies capitalize on the rapidly growing
consumption of live video streams on mobile devices.
"In
the latest Ooyala Video Index, we see that live video viewing on mobile devices
continues to grow rapidly, up more than 100 percent from the previous
quarter," noted Chris Wong, senior VP of business development for Ooyala,
in a statement. "With the market moving in this direction, our customers
are ready to move into live video and live linear channels to grow their
audience size and increase engagement across mobile platforms."
