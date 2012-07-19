iStreamPlanet, Haivision Partner for Olympic Streaming

iStreamPlanet and Haivision are partnering on a turnkey solution for live-stream and cross-platform video playback that is being used by customers in Europe and the Caribbean to stream the London 2012 Olympic Games, the two companies announced Thursday.

The solution, which is called the Go-Live Package, is designed to supply HD video to a PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones, Android devices and a variety of OTT devices, such as the Roku player.

iStreamPlanet's London-based Broadcast Operations Center, which had previously been used to stream the French Open, UEFA Under 21 Championships, Tour de France and the Championships at Wimbledon, will handle the live Internet video workflow using Haivision's encoding technology and multistream player tools.

The solution is able to stream up to 24 live events simultaneously during the 18 days of the Games. CDN services provided via Akamai's Secure HD Network

"Having worked on live, online broadcasts for the past two Olympic Games, we know how challenging it is to build, monitor, and manage a live video workflow for an event of this size," said Khurram Siddiqui, vice president and general manager Europe of iStreamPlanet in a statement. "Partnering with Haivision, and using our London Broadcast Operations Center, we have put together a comprehensive end-to-end solution for broadcasters so they can deliver a great video experience across multiple devices to their audiences."

The live streaming solution uses Haivision's KulaByte Internet encoding system, which encodes each HD feed into very high-quality HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and Dynamic Flash adaptive bit rate (ABR) streams. The turnkey solution also includes a brandable video player, content management platform technology, active DVR playback, controls for VoD content and other features.

"Broadcasters of all sizes are looking toward solution providers to bring the latest technology, techniques, and relationships together to yield the best available viewing experience for their audiences," said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer at Haivision. "The integrated turnkey offering of Haivision's high-quality encoding and player technology, along with iStreamPlanet's exceptional infrastructure and operational expertise, provides today's ideal platform for syndicating content across many diverse geographies."