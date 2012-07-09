Issa Signs Internet Freedom Declaration

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) is the latest big name to sign

the Declaration of Internet Freedom, according to backer Free Press. His name

was even listed first online among individual signers, even though the rest of

the list was alphabetical.

It is no big surprise that Rep. Issa would sign on. Many of

the same groups and individuals who opposed online piracy legislation, citing

threats to Internet "freedom," are signatories to the declaration.

Issa was one of the strongest opponents of the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA),

the House bill scrapped after Internet powerhouses banded together to stop it.

"It is crucial that we secure the principles outlined

in the Declaration of Internet Freedom," said Issa in a statement,

"to defend against those who seek to interfere and disrupt our vibrant

online community and the economic growth it supports." He also put in a

plug for his own, similar, Citizen's Digital Bill of Rights.