Israel Project Plans State Of The Union Ad Buy

The Israel Project, a nonprofit group pushing for Middle East peace, will use the President's State of the Union Address, and cable coverage of it in particular, to address its own key issue: preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.

The group said it is renewing its ad campaign for peace with a cable ad buy in and around the State of the Union on CNN, CNN Headline News, Fox News Channel, and MSNBC. The message is one that should get attention during a speech by the president about the present state of the Republic: "Imagine Washington, D.C. under missile attack from nearby Baltimore," the spot begins.

The campaign starts today (Jan. 26) and continues over the next three days, with "hundreds" of airings over that time.