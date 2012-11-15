Isilon Founder Sujal Patel Joins Elemental Board

Elemental Technologies, a provider of video technologies for multiscreen content delivery, has appointed a new member to its board of directors, Sujal Patel.

Patel, who is the founder of Isilon Systems, a provider of storage solutions, replaces long-time advisor Bob Greenberg.

Greenberg led the Oregon Angel Fund's investment in Elemental, which was Elemental's first external investor.

"Sujal Patel helped grow Isilon from an innovative startup to a market-leading enterprise storage supplier, taking the company public and ultimately selling it to EMC for $2.25 billion," said Sam Blackman, CEO and cofounder of Elemental in a statement. "The unique leadership and entrepreneurial experience Sujal brings to Elemental will help guide our anticipated growth as we continue to expand share and extend our leadership within the video market."