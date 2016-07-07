Isaac Lee to Head Univision News, Entertainment & Digital

Isaac Lee, Univision Communications’ chief news & digital officer, now has entertainment under his purview as well.

The company Thursday announced Lee’s appointment to the newly created position of chief news, entertainment & digital officer, in which role he will oversee those areas of content across Univision platforms.

He will also continue to oversee the Fusion Media Group, which includes Univision’s interests in Fusion and El Rey as well as The Root, The Onion, A.V. Club, Clickhole, Flama, Univision Digital and Univision Music.

“Univision continues to evolve and drive innovation and I am confident that in this new role Isaac will further align our content and platform teams to strategically drive growth and engagement,” said president and CEO Randy Falco. “The rapid pace of change in the industry requires us at Univision to continually disrupt the media landscape and I am confident that our leadership team will continue to focus on our mission, on serving our diverse audiences and on leading in the industry.”