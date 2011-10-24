Irdeto Acquires Antipiracy Firm BayTSP

Content-protection software provider Irdeto has acquired antipiracy monitoring firm BayTSP as it expands its menu of security services for media companies.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Privately held BayTSP, founded in 1999, provides services to most Hollywood studios, cable networks and videogame publishers with search and discovery services that identify and track unauthorized digital content.

Irdeto -- whose customers include Comcast, Sony and Toshiba -- said BayTSP's intellectual property and patent licenses complement its current portfolio and broaden its online monitoring, detection and antipiracy capabilities. In particular, Irdeto will look to combine BayTSP's managed services with its ActiveCloak for Media dynamic security software.

