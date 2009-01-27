Ion Launching in HD Feb. 16

Filed at 1:14 EST on January 27, 2009

Updated at 4:13 PM EST on Janurary 27, 2009

Ion is making the move to high def, starting with 20 markets within its 55-market footprint, including New York and Los Angeles, Feb. 16. The remaining markets will launch in HD later in 2009.

The company’s digital multicast channels, Qubo and ION Life, will also be available in HD to cable and satellite operators later in 2009.

“Ahead of the scheduled transition from analog to digital broadcasting, we at ION have made significant investments in upgrading our system as well as content,” said Joseph Koker, President, Television Station Group, ION Media Networks, in a statement. “These investments will bring heightened picture quality and a robust inventory of programming to our viewers. The viewers we serve will now enjoy the full benefits of DTV technology. We’re also excited to further extend this opportunity to our distribution partners and advertisers.”

Ion's HD programming will be launched from its new transmission platform via expanded satellite transponder capacity. That national distribution will then be delivered over-the-air via DTV broadcast, cable, telco-TV and satellite.

Bearing the tagline "Positively Entertaining," Ion offers a range of films, classic TV shows, programs from CBS Television, NBC

Universal, RHI Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television, Twentieth

Television and Warner Bros. and a handful of original productions.

Ion Television HD will initially be launched in the

following markets:

Atlanta

Birmingham

Boston

Chicago

Dallas-Ft. Worth

Detroit

Los Angeles

Miami

Milwaukee

Minneapolis

New Orleans

New York

Norfolk

Orlando

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Portland, Or

San Francisco

Tampa

Washington D.C.

The following markets will roll out ION TV in HD later in 2009:

Albany

Buffalo

Cedar Rapids

Charleston

Cleveland

Denver

Des Moines

Grand Rapids

Greensboro

Greenville

Hartford

Honolulu

Houston

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

Kansas City

Knoxville

Lexington

Louisville

Memphis

Nashville

Oklahoma City

Providence

Raleigh

Roanoke

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

Seattle

Spokane

Syracuse

Tulsa

Wausau

West Palm Beach

Wilkes-Barre

