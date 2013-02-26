INVISION Acquires Theory M
INVISION, Inc. has acquired Theory M, a media
consulting and software development company that will become a wholly owned
subsidiary.
INVISION
provides software and technology for managing linear and digital advertising
and works with over 160 clients worldwide in the broadcast, cable, syndication,
digital, and satellite markets.
The
acquisition of Theory M will help the company add consulting services and
custom software development and design services, the company noted.
As
part of the deal, Christina Barlowe has been brought on to develop strategic
partnerships and lead Theory M as VP and general manager, the company
reported.
Barlowe
has held senior roles at Verizon FiOS, Sirius Satellite Radio, HBO, and Rainbow
Media Holdings. Immediately before joining Theory M, she was VP of system
integration and operations at Cablevision.
Terms
of the deal were not disclosed.
"With
advanced and addressable advertising on multiple devices on the rise, INVISION
will now be able to maintain its core software focus, while at the same time
supporting new and existing clients with a proven consulting arm," noted Steve
Marshall, cofounder and CEO of INVISION in a statement.
"Tackling
each customer's unique challenges with tailored technological solutions has
always been a hallmark of our company, and with this acquisition we'll be in an
even stronger position to help our customers streamline their business, align
technology and business plans, onboard new technology, and develop strategic
niche software tools in order to make the most of a fluid media landscape," he
added.
