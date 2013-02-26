INVISION Acquires Theory M

INVISION, Inc. has acquired Theory M, a media

consulting and software development company that will become a wholly owned

subsidiary.

INVISION

provides software and technology for managing linear and digital advertising

and works with over 160 clients worldwide in the broadcast, cable, syndication,

digital, and satellite markets.

The

acquisition of Theory M will help the company add consulting services and

custom software development and design services, the company noted.

As

part of the deal, Christina Barlowe has been brought on to develop strategic

partnerships and lead Theory M as VP and general manager, the company

reported.

Barlowe

has held senior roles at Verizon FiOS, Sirius Satellite Radio, HBO, and Rainbow

Media Holdings. Immediately before joining Theory M, she was VP of system

integration and operations at Cablevision.

Terms

of the deal were not disclosed.

"With

advanced and addressable advertising on multiple devices on the rise, INVISION

will now be able to maintain its core software focus, while at the same time

supporting new and existing clients with a proven consulting arm," noted Steve

Marshall, cofounder and CEO of INVISION in a statement.

"Tackling

each customer's unique challenges with tailored technological solutions has

always been a hallmark of our company, and with this acquisition we'll be in an

even stronger position to help our customers streamline their business, align

technology and business plans, onboard new technology, and develop strategic

niche software tools in order to make the most of a fluid media landscape," he

added.