Investigation Discovery Uncovers New Look
On Monday, Investigation Discovery will launch a new logo
and on-air look aimed at defining ID as a major entertainment brand for female
viewers.
ID is coming off a banner month, having ranked as the number
four network in daytime delivery among women 25-54 in February (behind USA, TNT and TBS)
after having ranked 33rd two years ago.
"We thought it was really time to make a change visually
that kind of reflected that momentum," says Henry Schleiff, president and GM of
ID and Military Channel.
The new look for the network coincides with the upfront season (ID
will present to advertisers in New York on April 5 along with the other
Discovery Communications nets) as well as the its campaign for new series Fatal Encounters, which premieres April
9. But rather than represent a shift in strategy, the rebrand is meant to marry
the net's visuals with its mystery and true-crime programming.
"A tilt on the logo is meant to represent a little bit of
our personality," Schleiff says. "It's a little bit of the freshness I think of
turning a story on its side, which we try to do."
In addition to the new logo, ID will introduce a new tagline
in April "Your Guilty Pleasure," a nod to viewers' addictive love of series
like Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? and
Deadly Sins. Both were among the 22
series on the net that drew a 1.0 rating or greater in the last year -- seems ID
is catching plenty of viewers red-handed.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.