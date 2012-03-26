Investigation Discovery Uncovers New Look

On Monday, Investigation Discovery will launch a new logo

and on-air look aimed at defining ID as a major entertainment brand for female

viewers.

ID is coming off a banner month, having ranked as the number

four network in daytime delivery among women 25-54 in February (behind USA, TNT and TBS)

after having ranked 33rd two years ago.

"We thought it was really time to make a change visually

that kind of reflected that momentum," says Henry Schleiff, president and GM of

ID and Military Channel.

The new look for the network coincides with the upfront season (ID

will present to advertisers in New York on April 5 along with the other

Discovery Communications nets) as well as the its campaign for new series Fatal Encounters, which premieres April

9. But rather than represent a shift in strategy, the rebrand is meant to marry

the net's visuals with its mystery and true-crime programming.

"A tilt on the logo is meant to represent a little bit of

our personality," Schleiff says. "It's a little bit of the freshness I think of

turning a story on its side, which we try to do."

In addition to the new logo, ID will introduce a new tagline

in April "Your Guilty Pleasure," a nod to viewers' addictive love of series

like Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? and

Deadly Sins. Both were among the 22

series on the net that drew a 1.0 rating or greater in the last year -- seems ID

is catching plenty of viewers red-handed.