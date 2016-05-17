INTX 2016: BitTorrent Launches a Virtual MVPD

BitTorrent is diving deeper into the world of legitimate video services with a new live multichannel TV service that is being delivered over-the-top using its peer-to-peer platform and will initially feature content from programing partners such as AWE, One World Sports, and Newsmax.

Though the plan is eventually to offer a mix of subscription pay TV tiers, ad-supported offerings and PPV premium tiers as it notches more distribution deals with programmers, the new service, called BitTorrent Live, will be available for free and offer a lineup of “channels” from more than a dozen sources.

Early on, that free tier of linear programming will include AWE (formerly known as WealthTV), Clubbing TV, FAST&FUN, Fightbox, Filmbox Arthouse, Heroes TV, Newsmax, NUsicTV, OANN, One World Sports, OpenNews TV, Pursuit Channel, and TWiT.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.