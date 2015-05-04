INTX 2015: Vecima Rolls Out ‘Mini’ CMTS

Vecima Networks is using this week’s INTX show in Chicago to introduce a “mini” cable modem termination system (CMTS) based on the CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 specs that is optimized for Ethernet-over-coax applications.

Vecima’s 1-rack unit “Portico” platform, also compatible with DOCSIS 2.0 networks, is equipped to handle up to 16 bonded DOCSIS downstream channels (up to 800 Mbps of capacity), and up to four in the upstream direction (up to 120 Mbps). The platform, however, is scalable up to 5 Gbps downstream via the linking of multiple platforms.

Vecima said the Portico offers an alternative to larger and more costly CMTS platforms, supporting applications ranging from commercial or hospitality IPTV services, distributed CMTS architectures, business services and multiple-dwelling unit environments.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.