INTX 2015: TiVo, UEI Expand Remote Control Deal

Universal Electronics Inc. has struck a new deal to supply TiVo’s iconic “peanut” remote to designated TiVo service provider customers in the U.S. and Canada, expanding on an earlier deal that covered European markets.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but under the new deal, Universal Electronics will supply remote controls for designated TiVo-branded services throughout the U.S. and Canadian markets, which currently include service providers such as Mediacom Communications, RCN, and Suddenlink Communications, among others.

The first TiVo-based remote control products manufactured by Universal Electronics are anticipated to begin shipping to U.S. and Canadian customers in July 2015, the companies said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.