INTX 2015: Mediacom Expands Rovi Relationship

Rovi Corp. said it has struck a multi-product deal with Mediacom Communications Corporation covering Rovi Operator Insights, Rovi Ad Optimizer and Rovi Subscriber Analytics, products that will provide the MSO with data on network performance, viewership trends and the ability to more efficiently utilize available ad inventory.

The deal also includes an i-Guide renewal, clearing Mediacom to launch new Rovi discovery products on iPads, smartphones, and digital terminal adapters (DTA), respectively, with the Rovi Guide xD and Rovi DTA Guide.

The agreement also extends Mediacom’s license of Rovi’s intellectual property to cover set-tops, as well as online and mobile devices.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.