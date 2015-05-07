INTX 2015: Hulu Cozies Up to Cable

Chicago – Hulu’s recently announced partnerships with a handful of MVPDs isn’t just about getting the OTT service on the set-top box, but also centers on deeper business relationships that aim to increase Hulu’s subscriber base while also giving cable operators a new source of recurring revenue.

Hulu reached out to the pay-TV universe about potential partnerships about a year ago as Hulu sought new ways to expand its core subscription service, Tom Connolly, Hulu’s head of distribution and partnerships, said here on a panel focused on online video strategies.

Key to that was to show the MVPDs that Hulu and its deep catalog of TV shows offered a valuable, friendly complement to traditional pay TV services. That message has apparently been resonating. Following an initial agreement with Cablevision Systems, Hulu announced similar distribution pacts this week with five other MVPDs – Armstrong, Atlantic Broadband, Mediacom Communications, Midcontinent Communications and WideOpenWest (WOW!).

