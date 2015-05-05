INTX 2015: Edgeware’s Cloud DVR Offering Hits 30+ Deployments

In another sign of the growing interest in cloud DVR technologies, Edgeware has announced that more than 30 operators have selected its Video Consolidation Platform (VCP) and that more than 10 million subscribers around the world now have access to those time-shifting services.

Edgeware is saying the numbers indicate they are now “the world’s largest provider of cloud DVR platforms.”

Separately, Edgeware also announced that TVI (Televisión Internacional, S.A. de C.V), which is part of the Multimedios and Televisa Group, has selected Edgeware’s VCP Edge solution to roll out a new network-based catch-up TV and cloud DVR service.

Other large operators using the cloud DVR offerings include Belgacom, ComHem, KPN, now TV (PCCW), Televisa, TeliaSonera, Vodafone and Ziggo.

“The unique ability to efficiently consolidate all IP and QAM-based linear and on-demand TV distribution onto a single platform gives our customers a competitive advantage,” said Joachim Roos, Edgeware CEO, in a statement. “As a result, customers have benefited from the subscriber growth that comes with being first to offer cloud DVR services in their markets.”