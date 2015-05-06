INTX 2015: Deluxe Notches Wins at Charter, Shaw

Deluxe said Deluxe OnDemand, its video workflow management and content-supply platform, has been selected by Charter Communications and Canadian MSO Shaw Communications.

Charter is tapping it to expand premium titles and device support for CharterTV, the MSO’s authenticated TV Everywhere app for video streaming and downloads. In that role, Deluxe’s role includes content acquisition from studios and cable networks, file and metadata normalization, transcoding, packaging and distribution, the company said.

Shaw, meanwhile, has selected the Deluxe OnDemand to help underpin the MSO’s VOD, feeding both legacy set-top boxes and TV Everywhere applications.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.