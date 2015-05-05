INTX 2015: Cisco Guns for Multi-Gigabit Speeds

Taking aim at cable’s emerging multi-gigabit-capable DOCSIS 3.1 platform, Cisco Systems is using the INTX event in Chicago this week to unveil the cBR-8, the vendor’s next-gen Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP).

The cBR-8, known in industry circles for its code-name, "Battlestar,” is designed to support DOCSIS 3.1, a new CableLabs spec for HFC networks that is targeting capacities of up to 10 Gbps downstream and at least 1 Gbps in the upstream, and expected to usher in the cable industry’s all-IP transition.

Cisco’s high-density, energy-converging CCAP “hub-in-a-box,” viewed as the successor to the company’s uBR10000-series cable modem termination system, combines the functions of a CMTS and the edge QAM, meaning it can support cable’s full complement of data, voice and video services.

