INTX 2015: Cablevision Stock Soars on CEO Comments

CHICAGO – Cablevision CEO James Dolan appeared to drop his hat into the M&A ring at Wednesday’s INTX: The Internet & Television Expo general session, calling for cable operators to focus on consolidating markets instead of each other, adding that the New York market – in which Cablevision solely operates – would better serve customers under one cable operator.

It was unclear if Dolan meant that he was putting Cablevision on the block or not – he said he was “proposing a commune” rather than a combination and when asked by moderator Julia Boorstin whether that meant that he wanted to sell Cablevision to Time Warner Cable, he replied “Yes. And with Comcast.”

Later, in an interview with CNBC, Dolan said that he didn’t need to merge to compete.

