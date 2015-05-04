INTX 2015: Arris Ties in TiVo

Arris and TiVo said they have struck an integration deal to bring the TiVo experience to Arris-made set-tops and video gateways.

The deal, which calls for the tying of TiVo software and cloud-based services with Arris boxes, will initially focus on the DCX3635 Video Gateway, an Arris-made device equipped with six video tuners, 1 terabyte of on-board storage (enough for about 150 hours of recorded HD video), an integrated DOCSIS 3.0 modem that can bond eight downstream channels, and the ability to transcode HD video for delivery to mobile devices.

They said the integration partnership “represents an ongoing collaboration” between the companies to provide service providers a variety of options for multiscreen video, TV everywhere and DVR applications and services.

