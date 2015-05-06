INTX 2015: Arris Demos ‘Skinny TV’ Approach
Taking aim at the emerging trend toward skinnier pay-TV bundles, Arris is using INTX to show off an IP multicast system that, it claims, is vastly more bandwidth-efficient than unicast streaming systems.
Arris said its 24-channel multicast streaming system can enable MSOs to deliver “Skinny TV” packages while also reducing traffic by a factor of 20, and avoiding “OTT bandwidth bloating” and still maintaining compatibility with connected CE devices.
The system being demonstrated by Arris uses multicast protocols, a technique that lets multiple viewers ride on the same stream, eliminating the need to carry a unique copy of every stream. A gateway performs the protocol translation to adaptive bit rate streaming protocols that are used by consumer devices.
