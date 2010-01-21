Interpublic Names Nick Brien New Chief of McCann
Nick Brien has
been named CEO of Interpublic Group's McCann Worldgroup, one of the most
powerful jobs on Madison Avenue. He begins his new role, overseeing a company
with around $30 billion in global billings, according to the company's Website,
on April 1. McCann Worldgroup comprises Universal McCann, one of the world's
major media buying agencies and storied creative agency McCann-Erickson among
many other businesses.
Brien, 48, is
currently CEO of Mediabrands, a construct created by Interpublic to overhaul
its media buying agencies. Brien is widely seen as having successfully
repositioned Interpublic's media offering. The agencies had previously
struggled to mesh their assets. Brien has brought in several top name
executives to goose the company's technology and digital credentials. He also
worked at Starcom MediaVest Group, Chicago, running its direct marketing
networking Arc, and was also president of corporate business development.
His current role
will be taken over by a board comprising Richard Beaven, CEO of Interpublic
agency, Initiative; Tara Comonte, the COO and CFO of the entity; Matt Freeman,
who was recently named CEO of Mediabrands Ventures and Matt Seiler who is CEO
of Universal McCann.
