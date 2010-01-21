Interpublic Names Nick Brien New Chief of McCann

Nick Brien has

been named CEO of Interpublic Group's McCann Worldgroup, one of the most

powerful jobs on Madison Avenue. He begins his new role, overseeing a company

with around $30 billion in global billings, according to the company's Website,

on April 1. McCann Worldgroup comprises Universal McCann, one of the world's

major media buying agencies and storied creative agency McCann-Erickson among

many other businesses.

Brien, 48, is

currently CEO of Mediabrands, a construct created by Interpublic to overhaul

its media buying agencies. Brien is widely seen as having successfully

repositioned Interpublic's media offering. The agencies had previously

struggled to mesh their assets. Brien has brought in several top name

executives to goose the company's technology and digital credentials. He also

worked at Starcom MediaVest Group, Chicago, running its direct marketing

networking Arc, and was also president of corporate business development.

His current role

will be taken over by a board comprising Richard Beaven, CEO of Interpublic

agency, Initiative; Tara Comonte, the COO and CFO of the entity; Matt Freeman,

who was recently named CEO of Mediabrands Ventures and Matt Seiler who is CEO

of Universal McCann.