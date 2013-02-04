Internet Usage Dips During Super Bowl

High levels of television viewing during Super Bowl XLVII

once again reduced Internet traffic during the game by about 15%, reports

Sandvine, a provider of broadband technologies.





CBS has not yet released data on their live stream of the

big game, the second time in history the event has been made available on the Internet.

But the Sandvine numbers would confirm the network's strategies of focusing on

its streamingand digital components as a complement to viewing on the TV.





Overall, Sandvine reported that "the Super Bowl stream

accounted for over 3% of total network traffic for the evening."





"For the second year in a row, the Super Bowl was

streamed online for viewers in the US," a blog posted by Dan Deeth on

Sandvine's site noted. "While many might think the big game might cause

big demand on fixed access networks, the truth is while everyone is watching

the game on their television they are actually giving the network a break from

usage....At Sandvine's we've long maintained that the biggest screen is always

the best screen to consume content, and for the Super Bowl it makes sense that

most people would prefer to watch the game on their large HDTV.





"Sandvine's traffic statistics have showed continued

growth in adoption of live streamed sports events, but for the time being it is

no threat to replace viewing via traditional broadcast method," the blog

concluded.