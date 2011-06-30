Internet DVR Software Maker: We're Totally Legal

Software developer MediaMall Technologies is claiming PlayLater -- an application released this week that turns a Windows PC into a digital video recorder for online video -- is 100% legal, akin to conventional DVRs.

"PlayLater is a legal technology that is designed to let individuals watch legal online content at a time of their choosing," MediaMall said in a statement posted on its website. "Just like the broadcast DVR and the VCR before it, PlayLater is designed for personal use and convenience."

The software can record streaming video from about three dozen Internet services, including YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, BET, Cartoon Network, CBS, CNN, Comedy Central, ESPN and ESPN3, Fox News, MTV, National Geographic, Nick, OWN, PBS and PBS Kids, Syfy Rewind, TBS and TV.com.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.