Internet Broadcasting Unveils New Mobile-Marketing Products

Internet Broadcasting (IB), a provider of digital technology and a major digital advertising agency, is launching interactive mobile-marketing products designed to help advertisers to offer text-based solutions for digital marketing campaigns.

The new turnkey products, which are powered by SMS and TextingForward, are the latest addition to the IB Digital Agency's full suite of mobile solutions that provide help in streamlining and automating digital marketing, from creative and trafficking to workflow and reporting issues.

The new products include Text-for-Info, a two-way SMS communication system that lets marketers reply to inbound texts with company information, specials and promotions; Text-To-Win, which allows advertisers to create random-drawing text-to-win mobile games; Mobile Coupon, which allows advertisers can create mobile coupons that users can redeem straight from their phones; and Capture Email, which allows viewers to opt-in for receiving marketing information, newsletters and other communications.

"Today's digital advertising strategies are predicated on the ability to reach and engage consumers wherever they are -- in the home or on the go," said Reed Varner, VP, digital agency for Internet Broadcasting, in a statement. "These innovative mobile solutions enable our clients' advertisers and customers to interact on their terms, where and when it's most convenient for them. In partnering with TextingForward, IB Digital Agency now has a tremendous addition to our suite of mobile-marketing and digital advertising solutions that enhance the effectiveness of digital campaigns and contribute to a higher overall ROI for advertisers."