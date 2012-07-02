Internet Broadcasting Completes ibPublish 2 Migration

Digital publishing tech and service provider Internet Broadcasting (IB) has completed the migration of its clients to its new ibPublish 2 web content management system for local-television broadcasters.

As part of the upgrades, Bonten Media, Hearst Television, Morgan Murphy Media, Post-Newsweek Stations and others have been moved to the new platform, which improved video, editing and servere weather capabilities.

IB invested over $10 million to create the new cloud-based platform, which was created specifically for local TV stations and announced at this year's NAB.

"Our clients want the freedom and power to distribute ever-increasing quantities of rich-media and video content to an expanding number of platforms and properties," said Elmer Baldwin, CEO and president of Internet Broadcasting, in a statement. "The results our client stations have realized so far are very encouraging. We are at the beginning of a new era providing our clients with powerful, flexible and future-proof platform solutions."

IB has also recently released upgrades to ibPublish 2, including expanded content embedding, Player Analytics, which tracks video views in Google Analytics, and a new hurricane section. It features interactive maps, forecasts, storm models, potential storm tracks, storm radar, severe weather alerts and automatically updated National Hurricane Center information on active Atlantic and Caribbean tropical storms and hurricanes.