International Digital Emmy Nominations Announced

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced this year's nominations for the International Digital Emmy Awards, with entries from seven countries receiving nominations.

Among the 12 nominees in three categories there were entries from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Canada received the most with four nominations for content produced in the country while Japan and Kenya had nominees for the first time.

The awards ceremony will take place, during MIPTV's opening night festivities on Sunday, April 1, in Cannes at the Martinez Hotel.

"The technological strides we see every year in digital content delivery are constantly providing production tools to enhance the viewer's experience," said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of The International Academy. "We congratulate our nominees for their creative and technological achievements in this flourishing sector of our industry."

A full list of nominees are:

Digital Program: Children & Young People

"15" from SVT in Sweden

"Battlefront" from Raw Television for Channel 4 in the United Kingdom

"SHUJAAZ.FM" from Well Told Story in Kenya

"SliDE" from Hoodlum/Playmaker Media/Fox 8/Foxtel in Australia

Digital Program: Fiction

"Endgame Interactive: Facebook Episode" from Secret Location/Shaw Media/Thunderbird Films in Canada

"The Great Crusade" from Finch/Wonder in Australia

"Murdoch Mysteries: The Curse of the Lost Pharaohs" from Smokebomb Entertainment/Shaftesbury Films/Citytv in Canada

"Temps Mort (Time Out)" from Radio-Canada.ca/Productions Babel in Canada

Digital Program: Non-Fiction

"Bar Code" from National Film Board of Canada/Arte France in Canada

"Floods in Rio" from G1/TV Globo in Brazil

"Live from the Clinic" from Maverick Television for Channel 4 in the United Kingdom

"NHK WORLD TV Digital Disaster Coverage" from NHK in Japan