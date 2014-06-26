Intelsat Inks Deal with Encompass

As programmers expand their offerings in Latin America, Encompass Digital Media has signed a 15 year agreement with Intelsat S.A. for capacity on Intelsat 34.

The agreement for added capacity on Intelsat’s premier video neighborhoods serving Latin America will allow Encompass to expand its media distribution to the region.

Encompass will move from Intelsat 805 at 304.5 degrees east to Intelsat 34, in late 2015, and lease additional C-band capacity to expand its SD and HD video distribution feeds throughout Latin America.

“Intelsat’s premier video neighborhood at 304.5˚E delivers high cable head-end penetration throughout Latin America which will allow us to meet the increased demand for HD and regionalized content distribution,” said Juan Salleras, executive vice president and general manager, Encompass Latin America in a statement. “The premium transponders on Intelsat 34 will allow us to operate more efficiently and provide programmers with the ability to deliver higher quality and differentiated content to their viewers. “