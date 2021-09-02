‘Insecure’ Kicks Off Final Season October 24 on HBO

The fifth and final season of Issa Rae comedy Insecure premieres on HBO Sunday, October 24. There are ten episodes in the season.

Alongside Rae in the cast are Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Courtney Taylor. The fifth season “continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives,” in HBO’s words.

Rae and Larry Wilmore created the show. She executive produces it with Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

Season four of Insecure got nine Emmy nominations in 2020, including outstanding comedy, outstanding lead actress in a comedy for Rae and outstanding supporting actress in a comedy for Orji.

HBO also starts a new season of hit Succession in October.