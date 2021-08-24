HBO to Debut 'Insecure' Final Season in October
Season five marks final run for Emmy-nominated series from Issa Rae
HBO will debut the fifth and final season of its comedy series Insecure in October, the network revealed Monday via social media.
The return of the series -- which stars Issa Rae and follows several Black 20-somethings as they evaluate their relationships in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives -- was revealed in a network Tweet posted Monday, although no specific date was included.
The wait is almost over. The final season. October💜. pic.twitter.com/4p1mGHRVV2August 23, 2021
Season four of Insecure garnered nine Emmy Awards nominations, including outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Rae and outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Yvonne Orji.
Insecure is executive produced by Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
