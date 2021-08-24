HBO to Debut 'Insecure' Final Season in October

HBO will debut the fifth and final season of its comedy series Insecure in October, the network revealed Monday via social media.

The return of the series -- which stars Issa Rae and follows several Black 20-somethings as they evaluate their relationships in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives -- was revealed in a network Tweet posted Monday, although no specific date was included.

The wait is almost over. The final season. October💜. pic.twitter.com/4p1mGHRVV2August 23, 2021 See more

Season four of Insecure garnered nine Emmy Awards nominations, including outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Rae and outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Yvonne Orji.

Insecure is executive produced by Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

