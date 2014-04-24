Innovid Unveils Improved Ad Platform

Innovid has issued a new release of its end-to-end video platform, Atom, that allows brands and agencies to combine Innovid’s capabilities with other third-party technologies

The release uses an open architecture to integrate with new devices and third-party technologies.

“We are proud to provide an end-to-end solution to help brands and agencies navigate an advertising industry that is shifting on a daily basis,” said Tal Chalozin, CTO and cofounder of Innovid. “Cross-platform video opens a new world of brand impact and innovation for advertisers. But to unlock this opportunity, they first have to overcome a myriad of challenges such as fragmentation and short consumer attention span, impression quality and media waste, as well as sifting through the abundance of big data. We address all these issues through Innovid Atom, bringing advanced, scalable, flexible solutions to agencies and advertisers so they can achieve better campaign results with less waste.”

Major features include Innovid’s iRoll Studio for building interactive formats for online, mobile, and connected devices; cross-screen delivery that standardizes the various specs and requirements for all screens and devices; addressable ad serving technologies; and expanded analytical capabilities. Additional features are expected to be added in the upcoming months.