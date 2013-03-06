Innovid Secures $11 Million in Series C Funding

Innovid announced Wednesday that it has raised $11 million

in Series C funding.





Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Genesis Partners and

T-Venture (Deutsche Telecom) participated in the round, with a new investment

from Vintage Investment Partners. The additional funding will be used to expand

the company's video advertising platform into gaming consoles, connected TVs,

VOD and broadcast TV.





"Innovid's swift worldwide growth is indicative of the

advertising industry's need for a platform that advances TV advertising to the

next stage," said Doug Leone, general partner of Sequoia Capital.

"Leveraging its proven technology and experienced team, we are confident

Innovid will fulfill its vision to revolutionize the world of TV

advertising."





"TV ad spending in the U.S. alone was estimated to

reach $70 billion last year. Imagine the increased value of those dollars when

brands add personalization, interactivity and advanced measurability to their

ads," added Zvika Netter, cofounder and CEO of Innovid. "Our technology

is the first to bridge TV and digital by bringing together the powerful visual

experience of video and the full personalized and interactive capabilities of

the Internet."





The latest funding brings Innovid's venture funding total to

about $27.6 million. The company previously received $3 million in Series A

from Genesis Partners; $4.1 million in a venture round from Genesis Partners

and T-Venture; and $9.5 million in Series B from Sequoia Capital, Genesis

Partners and T-Venture.



