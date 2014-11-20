Infonetics: OTT Video Revenues to Top $10B in 2018

Over-the-top video providers are poised to generate $5.8 billion in revenues this year, representing a growing threat to traditional pay-TV models that’s just starting to get rolling, Infonetics Research said in a new forecast on the video marketplace.

OTT pay-TV revenues will eclipse $10 billion in 2018, Infonetics forecasted, noting that the global pay-TV market totaled $117 billion in the first half of 2014, up 3.9% from the first half of 2013.

So, OTT isn’t taking over the world yet, but it’s on a steep growth path.

