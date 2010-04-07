Inergize Unveils New Programming Platform

Inergize Digital has introduced a new Application Programming Interface (API) for the online content management system (CMS) it offers its partners. The platform "provides Inergize Web CMS clients increased flexibility by distributing and publishing content to local media Web sites. Inergize Web CMS clients can import, update and delete content through a programmatic interface integrated in the News Manager," Inergize said in a statement.

Inergize works with local media outlets on their digital properties, such as websites and mobile applications. The Bloomington, MN-based firm will present the new interface, which is designed to give the local media partners greater flexibility, at the NAB Show in Las Vegas next week.

"As local media companies continue to downsize, many require increased flexibility to manage and publish Web site content with fewer resources," said Inergize Digital Senior VP/General Manager Jason Gould. "Our clients can now extend the Inergize Digital Web CMS to enhance their local Web sites by automatically adding licensed content with management controls, ensuring only relevant and compelling content is distributed. Inergize Web CMS clients will experience increased time spent on site with greater depth and breadth of content, and reduced cost structures resulting from improved staff productivity."

Inergize is part of Newport Television. Its clients include stations owned by Fisher and Gray TV.