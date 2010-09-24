Inergize Digital Selects Syndicaster for Video

Web solutions firm Inergize Digital has selected video provider Syndicaster for its online video platform. Syndicaster specializes in taking broadcast programming to the web. Inergize has integrated the Syndicaster platform into its web content management system (CMS), "providing clients a single access point to publish video assets to mobile WAP, mobile app and e-mail platforms," said Inergize.

Inergize handles digital business for local media companies such as Newport Television and New Vision Television. It will transition 31 Newport TV sites to Syndicaster in the fourth quarter.

Syndicaster is part of Critical Media.

"We are pleased to integrate the Syndicaster video platform in the Inergize Web CMS, making it our preferred video offering to media clients," said Inergize Digital Senior VP/General Manager Jason Gould. "With Syndicaster, media companies can quickly and easily move their video assets online and to mobile devices using the latest technologies available - all while achieving significant operational efficiencies and cost reductions."

Critical Media CEO Sean Morgan cited Inergize for its technological savvy. "Inergize Digital is known for consistently pushing the envelope on innovation, so as a pioneer in the industry we match up well and are excited to have been selected as their preferred video platform," he said. "Already, integration has been a snap, and we are looking forward to transitioning Inergize Digital clients in the coming months."