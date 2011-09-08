Inergize Digital Launches Seek It Local App on Android

Inergize Digital announced Thursday that its Seek It

Local hyperlocal business directory now includes a mobile app for Google

Android mobile digital devices, joining the mobile apps offered on Apple's

iPhone, iPod touch and iPad.

Inergize Digital, a provider of digital management

solutions that generate revenue for local media companies, creates locally

branded Seek It Local websites that encourage consumers to buy from local

businesses in the directory. The directory represents 69 television stations in 39 markets.

"With this year's

double-digit growth of online and mobile local search, extending the highly

successful Seek it Local hyperlocal business directory to Google Android mobile

devices enables our media clients to reach more advertisers and consumers,"

said Jason Gould, senior VP and GM, Inergize Digital.

"Inergize Digital and its clients in 36 markets have leveraged the Seek it Local

three-screen strategy to increase revenue 31% thus far in 2011. With the

addition of the Seek it Local Google Android mobile app, we expect to drive even

greater consumption, brand extension and revenue for our clients."

The Seek It Local app is available for free in the Android market.