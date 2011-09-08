Inergize Digital Launches Seek It Local App on Android
Inergize Digital announced Thursday that its Seek It
Local hyperlocal business directory now includes a mobile app for Google
Android mobile digital devices, joining the mobile apps offered on Apple's
iPhone, iPod touch and iPad.
Inergize Digital, a provider of digital management
solutions that generate revenue for local media companies, creates locally
branded Seek It Local websites that encourage consumers to buy from local
businesses in the directory. The directory represents 69 television stations in 39 markets.
"With this year's
double-digit growth of online and mobile local search, extending the highly
successful Seek it Local hyperlocal business directory to Google Android mobile
devices enables our media clients to reach more advertisers and consumers,"
said Jason Gould, senior VP and GM, Inergize Digital.
"Inergize Digital and its clients in 36 markets have leveraged the Seek it Local
three-screen strategy to increase revenue 31% thus far in 2011. With the
addition of the Seek it Local Google Android mobile app, we expect to drive even
greater consumption, brand extension and revenue for our clients."
The Seek It Local app is available for free in the Android market.
