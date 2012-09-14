Inergize Digital Launches New Facebook Contest Product

As broadcasters look for ways to make more money off of

social media, digital management technology provider Inergize Digital is

launching a new offering, the Facebook Page and Contest Management Platform.

Inergize Digital is showing the solution at the National

Association of Broadcasters Small Market Television Exchange (NAB SMTE)

conference and tradeshow being held Sept. 13-15 in Nashville, Tenn.

The Facebook Page and Contest Management Platform are

integrated into their Web content management system, a development that they

are billing as an industry first.

The offering is designed to provide clients with a single

access point to update multiple Facebook pages simultaneously and to create,

publish and manage Facebook contests is a far more simplified manner.

The vendor is selling the platform integrated in the

company's Inergize Web CMS or is licensed as a standalone solution.

"At Inergize Digital, we are committed to providing

solutions that increase efficiencies, offer easy-to use tools and empower local

media companies to generate much-needed digital revenue," said Jason Gould,

senior VP and general manager at Inergize Digital. "With the new Facebook Page

and Contest Management Platform, local media companies can easily manage

multiple Facebook pages and contests as well as capitalize on social media

revenue opportunities - all within one comprehensive platform."

The platform is expected to become available next month.

Inergize Web CMS clients that have committed to integrating

the Facebook Page and Contest Management Platform include Newport Television

stations WPTY-TV and WLMT-TV in Memphis, Tenn.; KLRTTV and KASN-TV in Little

Rock, Ark.; KGET-TV and KKEY-TV in Bakersfield, Calif.; and WETM-TV in Elmira,

N.Y.