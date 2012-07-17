Inergize Digital Integrates With AP ENPS

Digital management solutions' provider Inergize Digital has announced that it has been working with The Associated Press to integrate story text and metadata from the widely used AP ENPS newsroom system in the Inergize Web CMS.

The integration, which has already been implemented by a number of broadcast stations, is designed to simplify and speed up the process of distributing on-air content to websites, mobile devices and social media.

Jason Gould, senior VP and GM at Inergize Digital noted in a statement that it is important for users to publish material to digital platforms as part of their larger workflows.

"We began working with broadcast groups more than eight months ago to elicit client feedback and test and deliver an integration that increases productivity and meets the needs of today's newsrooms and beyond," he said. "Our clients have already commented that the ENPS integration makes publishing content online and on mobile faster and easier, leading to more content published."

Inergize Web CMS clients that have already integrated with AP ENPS newsroom systems include New Vision Television Group station KOIN-TV in Portland and a number of Newport Television stations.

Mike Palmer, director of ENPS design and integration at The Associated Press also stressed how the partnership would allow uses to integrate larger newsroom workflows with digital efforts.

"The Inergize Digital integration with ENPS enables journalists to compose stories within a consolidated editorial environment and quickly move this content into the Inergize Web CMS, rendering and monetizing it for multiple distribution channels," Palmer said in a statement.