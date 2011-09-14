Inergize Digital and Adpay Offer News Synergy Deals

Inergize Digital and Adpay announced Wednesday the launch of News Synergy Deals, a geo-fenced mobile app that will deliver local coupons and discounts to Apple and Google Android mobile devices.

The apps, submitted and branded by local media companies, provide geo-fenced coupons and discount deals by neighborhood, population density and market wide. Companies can control its categories and subcategories, as well as customize their accounts through News Synergy Admin.

"With News Synergy Deals and its patent-pending geo-fencing technology, local media companies can finally control their brands, build their consumer database and generate valuable deals revenue," said Jason Gould, senior vice president and general manager, Inergize Digital. "We expect that local media companies will generate anywhere from $197,100 to $1.3 million dollars annually, while offering a great product to local businesses and consumers."

News Synergy Deals is available on HTML5-enabled browsers and widgets. The app does not require credit card transaction; instead, discounts are redeemed by showing the coupon in-store.

The app is available on a licensing structure to television and radio stations, newspapers, magazines and online information publishers.