Industry Redux: Pizza

Year to Date:

- $549 million: Total spent on national TV advertising through 8/16/15.

- Over $31.7 million: Amount spent advertising on sports programming alone.

- 115 ads aired nationally from 9 brands

- Over 204,000 total national airings.

Spotlight: Teen Choice Awards

Aug. 16’s broadcast of the Teen Choice Awards attracted 37 brands airing 52 spots for the night. Apple led the charge with the most ads, airing its “Berlin” Apple Watch ad twice, and three different ads supporting the new Apple Music service, for a total of five for the evening. Universal Pictures followed with three ads, one for “Jem and the Holograms” and twice airing the trailer for “The Visit.”

Yet it was Verizon’s “Magnificent Geese” that despite airing only once captured the most-engaging title with over 22% of the digital chatter generated among all ads aired during the show. And the strength of that elevated Verizon to the most engaging brand position among all companies advertising against the program.