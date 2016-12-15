IndiePix Unlimited Hits Amazon Prime

New York-based IndiePix Films, which has a catalog of nearly 2,000 independent films, is now offering its $5.99-a-month streaming service IndiePix Unlimited to Amazon Prime members via the Amazon Channels platform.

“Since 2004, it’s been our mission to introduce cineastes to compelling independent cinema,” said IndiePix Films CEO Barnet Liberman, in a statement. “Teaming with Amazon Channels opens up the IndiePix vaults to Prime members, and we’re excited to share some truly magnificent dramas, documentaries and shorts from around the world with them.”

Currently, the service has a free, week-long trial for new members, with the service offering film festival favorites from Cannes, SXSW, Venice, Tribeca, Sundance and Rotterdam. Adding the service to Amazon Channels opens up access for Prime members on the PlayStation and Roku platforms, along with Amazon Fire TV products.

The next films to be added to the service include 50 classic African films, via IndiePix’s partnership with indie label Retro Afrika Bioscope.