Incognito Declares DOCSIS 3.0 Support

Incognito

Software, a Vancouver-based provider of "provisioning" software that

cable operators such as Insight and Cox use to manage broadband devices

such as cable modems, says that its Broadband Command Center 5.5

product now supports CableLab's DOCSIS 3.0 standard.

The Broadband

Command Center 5.5 dynamically generates configuration files for DOCSIS

3.0 modems, which are capable of increased transmission speeds both

upstream and downstream and which support Internet Protocol version

6.0. Cable operators started deploying the new modems about a year ago.

Additional functionalities of Broadband Command Center 5.5 includes the

management of SIP endpoints, including IP Phones, Multimedia Terminal

Adapters (MTAs), Analog Telephone Adapters (ATAs), set-top boxes and

residential gateways.

According to Chris

Busch, Incognito's VP of Broadband Technology, cable operators are now

rolling out DOSCIS 3.0 devices to new high-speed data customers even if

they are signing up for the slowest broadband connection speeds. By

doing so, they are future-proofing those customers for faster speeds

and new IP services down the road.

"Getting a DOSCIS

3.0 modem in their hands now means they don't need to revisit them if they

want 10- or 20-megabit service in the future," says Busch.