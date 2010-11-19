IMT Opens New Office

Integrated Microwave Technologies cut the ribbon today for a new office in Mt. Olive New Jersey that includes a much expanded research and development lab that will strengthen the company's ongoing research work on miniaturized transmitters and other broadcast technologies.

"The 65,000 square foot complex includes a much expanded R&D lab as well as an class A manufacturing floor that will better fit our business today and is scalable for our future growth," noted Stephen Shpock, president of Integrated Microwave Technologies in an interview. "Besides the expanded space it will give us the ability to recruit more engineers and have them collaborate in a better environment."

The new complex combines staff previously located in three sites into one building.

The company, which is a leading supplier of microwave video transmission systems, owns Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company. IMT won an award at IBC from the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers for the RF Central's microLite HD, a MPEG-4 based full-HD COFDM ultra-miniature transmitter.