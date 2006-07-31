IMG Names Top Marketer
Sports mega-media company IMG has named a new top marketer.
Robert Birge, managing director for ad agency TBWA/Chiat/Day, in New York, has been named chief marketing officer for IMG sports & Entertainment, wokring on strategic marketing , brand development, and multi-platform ad campaigns.
At TBWA/Chiat/Day, he was also managing director of the Sprint Nextel account before being named managing director.
In addition to broadcasting, IMG Sports & Entertainment includes consulting, event management, Golf course design, sports representation (Tiger Woods), and more.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.