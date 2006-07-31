IMG Names Top Marketer

Sports mega-media company IMG has named a new top marketer.

Robert Birge, managing director for ad agency TBWA/Chiat/Day, in New York, has been named chief marketing officer for IMG sports & Entertainment, wokring on strategic marketing , brand development, and multi-platform ad campaigns.

At TBWA/Chiat/Day, he was also managing director of the Sprint Nextel account before being named managing director.

In addition to broadcasting, IMG Sports & Entertainment includes consulting, event management, Golf course design, sports representation (Tiger Woods), and more.