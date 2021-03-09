IMDb TV Expands Distribution to LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, Nvidia Shield and TiVo Stream 4K

Amazon has further fleshed out distribution for its AVOD platform, IMDb TV, announcing app support for newer model LG smart TVs, PlayStation 4 video game consoles, and Nvidia Shield and TiVo Stream 4K OTT gadgets, two devices powered by Google’s Android TV OS.

Two weeks ago, Amazon announced IMDb TV app support for Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV dongle. And several weeks before that, it touted a native IMDb TV app for Roku. Previously, users of Roku and other device platforms had to go through the Amazon Prime Video app to connect with IMDb TV.

In addition to its home base, the Amazon Fire TV platform, IMDb TV is also supported by Xbox One and the newer Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as Sony’s Android TV-based smart TVs.

Amazon, which recently revealed that it has 55 monthly active users across its ad-supported streaming channels, is investing aggressively in IMDb TV. Last week, it announced that the platform will be the home of the untiled Bosch spinoff series--the original Bosch is wrapping up a venerable run on the Amazon Prime Video subscription platform.

In addition to the Bosch spinoff, IMDb is launching a reboot of the TNT Timothy Hutton caper dramedy Leverage, as well as a new reality court-themed show build around Judge Judy principal Judy Sheindlin.