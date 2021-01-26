Amazon’s IMDb TV Launches on Roku as Standalone App

Amazon’s IMDb TV app is now available as a standalone app on Roku.

The IMDb TV AVOD service was previously available on the No. 1 connected TV device platform, buried inside the confines of the vast Amazon Prime Video app as a free channel.

The distinction adds more profile to Amazon’s fast-expanding free-to-consumer IMDb TV service, which combines an ad-supported smorgasbord of library theatrical titles, along with popular TV series and a burgeoning lineup of original shows.

The standalone Roku app offers “easier accessibility for customers,” an Amazon rep said.

In addition to commissioning a reboot of the TNT caper dramedy Leverage, as well as streaming an adaptation of novelist Anthony Horowitz' teen spy thriller, Alex Rider, IMDb TV will soon be home to one of daytime syndication’s biggest ratings draws, Judy Sheindlin (aka “Judge Judy”), as well as a flurry of high-profile documentaries.

Meanwhile, its stable of off-network TV reruns now includes Chicago Fire, Schitt’s Creek and Mad Men.

IMDb TV says it has "half" the ads typically shown on linear TV.

“We are thrilled to provide customers a seamless and easy way to view our broadly-appealing content with the distribution of our IMDb TV app onto millions of Roku devices,” said Mark Eamer, VP of IMDb TV, OTT and grand advertising, making perhaps the most press release-ish statement ever made in the history of press releases. “We look forward to delivering our catalog of hit movies, acclaimed series, nostalgic TV and inventive IMDb TV Originals to Roku’s engaged customers.”

IMDb TV is now available as a standalone app on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It’s available on other device platforms, like Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV, Xbox and PlayStation via the Amazon Prime Video app. The service is supported on iOS and Android through the broader IMDb mobile app.