Amazon’s IMDb TV Green-lights Another Original: Documentary on Bronny James' Ritzy High School

Amazon’s free-to-stream IMDb TV platform has announced the green-lighting of its latest original show, a six-part documentary about Southern California's star-studded Sierra Canyon High School basketball team, executive produced by one of the players’ celebrity dads, LeBron James, and his production partner, Maverick Carter.

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers will chronicle the team’s quest in 2019-20--against all odds!--to win a third consecutive California state high school basketball championship, as well as the players’ trials and tribulations in what Amazon bills as “one of the most academically elite high schools in the country.”

That Sierra Canyon team not only included James’ son, Bronny, but also Zaire Wade, son of another future NBA Hall of Famer, Dwyane Wade. Also featured was Shy Odom, son of two-time NBA champion and former L.A. Lakers Sixth Man of the Year Lamar Odom. And if that team wasn't stacked enough, it also featured: Zaire Williams, who went on to play at Stanford; and BJ Boston, currently playing for the University of Kentucky.

Yeah, youth and prep sports can be just a little overwrought in Los Angeles and the tony surrounding suburban enclaves that house retired pro sports legends.

The series arrives under the “UNINTERRUPTED” production banner, which exists under James and Carter’s SpringHill Company shingle.

“Like millions of fans around the world, we were riveted by the Trailblazers’ dynamic and exceptional journey last season,” said Lauren Anderson, co-head of content and programming for IMDb TV, in a statement. Telling a story beyond sports and highlighting how the team’s intelligence and competitive streak seamlessly transfer to the classroom, the docu-series captures the devotion, resilience, and raw emotion experienced by the players, coaches, and families through every setback and victory—both on and off the court.”

In November, IMDb TV premiered the spy thriller Alex Rider, an original series based on Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling book franchise. Other previously announced originals coming to IMDb TV include the true-crime docu-series Moment of Truth; a reimagining of the crime drama Leverage; the second season of Alex Rider; and the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project, the streaming debut for no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin and her signature adjudication style.